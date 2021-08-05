Weather Authority: Plenty of sun, mild temps Thursday

After a few cloudy days, you will notice a difference in the sky Thursday as we are expecting to see plenty of sunshine!

Thursday will be warmer with a high of 86 degrees, but 90-degree temperatures are nearing their return.

Friday’s forecasted high is 90 degrees, before we fall back into the 80s to start the weekend Saturday.

Sunday could mark the start of our next heat wave with 90-degree temperatures in the forecast through Wednesday.

FOX 29’s Sue Serio says a high-pressure system is keeping storms offshore, so our next chance of rain comes Saturday.

