Weather Authority: Pop-up showers expected through Phillies game Sunday - but it's not a washout!

Rain is the last word you want to hear when it comes to baseball - especially a game as important as today!

However, FOX 29's Drew Anderson says today's Phillies potential clincher against the Padres should go on despite the scattered showers!

Cloudy skies are expected to turn into pop-up showers by first pitch around 2:30 p.m. Those showers should only last 5-10 minutes each, and should pop up once or twice in the first couple innings.

The rain is expected to stop in the middle of the game to bring a cloudy and cool end to Sunday.

Monday morning will see more clouds until the sun bursts through during the afternoon and brings temperatures up to a high of 68 degrees.

The sun will continue to peak through the rest of the week with some days reaching 70 degrees and above!

___

SUNDAY: A few showers. High: 64, Low: 52

MONDAY: Becoming sunny. High: 68, Low: 54

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 74, Low: 56

WEDNESDAYS: Becoming cloudy. High: 72, Low: 60

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 70, Low: 60

FRIDAY: Windy and chilly. High: 66, Low: 54

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. High: 62, Low: 50