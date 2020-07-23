Weather Authority: Pop-up storms likely again Thursday

The Delaware Valley is in for another hot and humid day with a chance of pop-up storms impacting the area later in the day.

FOX 29's Sue Serio is calling for highs temperatures around 91, adding another day onto our extended heat wave. The Philadelphia area has seen highs in the 90s every day since last Friday.

Pop-up showers and storms are expected later in the afternoon, especially after 6 p.m.

Friday is expected to bring a break from 90-degree temperatures, but will not be much cooler with highs forecasted in the upper 80s.

Highs should return to the 90s for the weekend.

