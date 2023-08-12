Weather Authority: Possible severe weather north and east, as conditions mainly dry Philly and south

Saturday just feels like storms outside, as the air is much more humid. Add highs near 90 and some sun, and you have the recipe for isolated storms.

Not everyone gets a storm today. A lot of locations will actually stay dry all day during the daylight hours.

But, some of the storms that pop up will be severe. Some of those storms will bring heavy rain, strong wind gusts capable of damage, tiny hail and an isolated tornado.

The severe storms will pop up primarily to the north of Philadelphia. In fact, the farther north you go in Pennsylvania, the stormier it will get. The Lehigh Valley and the Poconos are the area with the greatest tornado risk today. There is also some risk in Berks County, Upper Bucks and Montgomery counties, and Mercer County.

The farther south you live, like in Delaware and South Jersey, the quieter your weather. It will stay dry down the shore.

Track the storms as they fire up this afternoon and evening with our interactive radar. You can zoom right down to your street. You can also click on past in the bottom left corne to make it future to get future radar.

More storms will sweep over us overnight across our whole region. These storms mark a cold front. The cold front does little to move our temperatures, but it will shred our humidity.

Plan for a sunny and less humid Sunday with highs near 90.