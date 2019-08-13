Weather Authority: Potentially strong storms Tuesday; Flash Flood Watch

The Philadelphia area is slated for a stormy Tuesday, with a Flash Flood Watch anticipated for southeastern Pennsylvania and much of New Jersey.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected. A few storms may be severe between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. Damaging wind gusts, an inch or two of rain and an isolated tornado are in the forecast.

The greatest threat of severe weather has shifted southward into the Delmarva area. Most of the region was forecasted at an enhanced risk level three on Monday, but the risk has since downgraded to a marginal risk level one, per FOX 29's Scott Williams. A slight risk level two is in store for central and southern Delaware.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected. A few storms may be severe between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. Damaging wind gusts, an inch or two of rain and an isolated tornado are in the forecast. The isolated tornado threat is greatest in the Delaware area.

Temperatures are expected to see a dip, with a high of 82 degrees.

Advertisement

A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect from 2 p.m. until midnight.

Thunderstorms are expected to carry over into Wednesday and Thursday before the region dries out this weekend.

For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

DOWNLOAD NOW: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

-----

TUESDAY: Scattered thunderstorms. High: 82 Low: 72

WEDNESDAY: PM thunderstorms. High: 83 Low: 70

THURSDAY: Isloated thunderstorms. High: 83 Low: 70

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 85 Low: 70

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 88 Low: 73