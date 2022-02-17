Weather Authority: Quick bursts of snow to move through the area Saturday

While Thursday's temperatures were in the high 60s, Friday's weather is a different story, with temperatures in the high 30s to lower 40s.

Airflow coming down from the northwest and whipping winds have cooled temperatures.

Wind speeds will settle overnight as the temperatures drop to the 20s.

Looking ahead, Saturday will start sunny before clouds and snow squalls move in around 10 a.m. Powerful bursts of snow will hit the area through different times of the day on Saturday.

Sunday will be a pleasant day in the 30s with sun and no winds.

Warm weather will return next week, with highs in the lower 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

SATURDAY: Still Windy. High: 42 Low: 29

SUNDAY: Not windy. High: 38 Low: 20

MONDAY: President's Day. High: 56 Low: 32

TUESDAY: Rainy and windy. High: 60 Low: 41

WEDNESDAY: Becoming sunny. High: 62 Low: 57

THURSDAY: Becoming cloudy. High: 44 Low: 34

FRIDAY: Rainy morning. High: 42 Low: 38

