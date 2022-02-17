Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from SAT 1:00 PM EST until SAT 10:00 PM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
2
Wind Advisory
from SAT 9:00 AM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County

Weather Authority: Quick bursts of snow to move through the area Saturday

Updated February 18, 2022 6:47PM
Weather
Weather Authority: Friday 5 p.m. update

PHILADELPHIA - While Thursday's temperatures were in the high 60s, Friday's weather is a different story, with temperatures in the high 30s to lower 40s. 

Airflow coming down from the northwest and whipping winds have cooled temperatures. 

Wind speeds will settle overnight as the temperatures drop to the 20s. 

Looking ahead, Saturday will start sunny before clouds and snow squalls move in around 10 a.m. Powerful bursts of snow will hit the area through different times of the day on Saturday. 

Sunday will be a pleasant day in the 30s with sun and no winds. 

Warm weather will return next week, with highs in the lower 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday. 

SATURDAY: Still Windy. High: 42 Low: 29

SUNDAY: Not windy. High: 38 Low: 20

MONDAY: President's Day. High: 56 Low: 32

TUESDAY: Rainy and windy. High: 60 Low: 41

WEDNESDAY: Becoming sunny. High: 62 Low: 57

THURSDAY: Becoming cloudy. High: 44 Low: 34

FRIDAY: Rainy morning. High: 42 Low: 38

