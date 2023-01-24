Weather Authority: Rain and snow move in Wednesday ahead of dry and chilly Thursday

Tuesday's break from wet weather brought lots of sunshine to the Delaware Valley, but that won't last long. An upcoming storm is set to strike on Wednesday, bringing along rain, and even snow to some parts of the area.

Overnight temperatures will drop into the 30s as clouds roll in ahead of the storm.

Wednesday morning will be dry through the rush hour, but Meteorologist Drew Anderson says the rain and snow will move in right around lunchtime.

Upper Bucks and Montgomery County can expect to see some snowfall by 11 a.m., as well as the northern parts of Chester County.

Forecasters say Philadelphia, South Jersey, and Delaware will just see rain, which is expected to move north through the area, drowning out the snowfall from earlier in the day.

Torrential rain is expected to hit during Wednesday's evening commute before things dry out as we head into the night.

Clouds will stay overhead on Thursday, with temperatures in the 40s, making for a windy and chilly day.

Sunshine will return on Friday and continue through the weekend as the City of Brotherly Love prepares to watch the Eagles take on the 49ers in South Philadelphia.

______

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Snow to rain. High: 48, Low: 32

THURSDAY: Windy and cold. High: 44, Low: 40

FRIDAY: Sunny, chilly. High: 44, Low: 30

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: 50, Low: 32

SUNDAY: Dry for the Birds. High: 52, Low: 34

MONDAY: Sun returns. High: 46, Low: 40

TUESDAY: Sunny, breezy. High: 48, Low: 30