Weather Authority: Rain continues Thursday, flood watch issued across region

Expect the rainy and gloomy conditions to continue on Thursday with mild temperatures in Philadelphia and surrounding areas.

Expect light showers in the morning to give way to heavier rainfall as the day continues. Temperatures will reach well into the 40s by mid-morning and hit the 50 degree mark by early afternoon. Thursday's high in the city will peak at 51 at 6 p.m. just before sunset.

Due to the consistent and forecasted precipitation, a flood watch has been issued across the region until Friday.

The weekend will kick off on Friday with some lingering showers during the morning hours, but clear to offer some much needed sunshine. Highs in Philadelphia will reach the low 50s and the low is expected to hover at 50.

Saturday will be blustery, but will certainly offer the best conditions this weekend. Sun will move to cloud cover as the day progresses with a high of 42.

Sunday will feature similar conditions, but a morning wintry mix will dampen the day. A high of 47 is expected Sunday with a low below the freezing point.

Thursday: Rain all day. High: 51

Friday: Morning showers, clearing. High: 53, Low: 49

Saturday: Sun to clouds. High: 42, Low: 28

Sunday: Morning wintry mix. High: 47, Low: 28