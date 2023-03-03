Weather Authority: Rain expected Friday afternoon, evening ahead of clear and pleasant weekend

Coming off a mild and calm Thursday, conditions across the Delaware will take a relatively drastic turn Friday.

The morning will start out dry, but chilly with high temperatures only expected to reach the mid-40s.

By noon, rain will begin moving in from the southwest to the northeast. By late afternoon, around 5 and 7 p.m. showers will be scattered and some areas may even see a lull.

The heaviest rain will move in between 8 p.m. and midnight, accompanied by some wind with gusts of up to 30-40 mph.

Areas in the Poconos could pick up an inch or two of snow, in addition to more than an inch of rain. Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs are forecasted to see about an inch of rain Friday.

Saturday, conditions will clear with highs expected to climb in the low 50s. Sunday will be sunny and mild with a high of 55.

Looking ahead to next week, expect more sun and milder temps Monday and Tuesday. A spotty shower is possible on Tuesday as well.