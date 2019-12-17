Weather Authority: Rain, icy conditions Tuesday

Rain and icy conditions continue to dominate the forecast Tuesday for the Philadelphia area.

Cloudy skies are expected with periods of rain. Thunder is possible early.

Temperatures are expected to see a high of around 41 degrees.

A Winter Storm Advisory is in effect through 10 a.m. for Berks, Bucks, Chester, Lehigh, Mercer, Montgomery and Northampton counties. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Carbon and Monroe counties.

FOX 29's Sue Serio warns drivers of icy spots on untreated roads and sidewalks north and west of Philadelphia.

Sleet and freezing rain should shift to rain by lunchtime, except for in the Poconos, where ice is expected all day.

Mostly sunny skies are expected Wednesday, with slightly lower temperatures.

TUESDAY: Rain. High: 41 Low: 29

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 37 Low: 19

THURSDAY: Sunny. High: 30 Low: 20

FRIDAY: Sunny. High: 35 Low: 22

SATURDAY: AM clouds/PM sun. High: 46 Low: 30