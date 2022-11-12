Weather Authority: Rain is finally gone making for a sunny, pleasant start to the weekend

Goodbye, rain and hello, sunshine!

Yesterday's storms are a thing of the past as sun peeks through any remaining clouds this morning. Some wind will blow into Saturday's forecast, helping dry things out across the area. Some showers will pop up overnight, but clear out by Sunday morning.

Temperatures will high a high of 66 degrees Saturday afternoon - and that's as warm as it's going to get for the rest of the month!

That pleasant fall weather takes a dip into winter as temperatures drop to the 50s Sunday and a high of just 48 on Monday! More wind could make both days feel even colder.

That chill is set to stick around the rest of the week with more chances of rain and even more wind.

___

SUNDAY: Much colder. High: 52, Low: 46

MONDAY: Cold for the Birds. High: 48, Low: 36

TUESDAY: Cloudy, chilly. High: 48, Low: 32

WEDNESDAY: Shower chance. High: 50, Low: 42

THURSDAY: Windy again. High: 46, Low: 38

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly sunny. High: 46 Low: 34

SATURDAY: Sunny and cloudy. High: 44, Low: 29