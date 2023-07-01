Weather Authority: Scattered overnight showers sets up Sunday severe weather potential

It’s a sizzling holiday weekend, warm and humid, as some shower activity rolls though overnight into Sunday morning, especially in Philadelphia and points north and west.

Lows overnight will drop to about 70 degrees across the region.

Clouds hang on Sunday morning, with a few showers here and there, but the sun will make an appearance about lunchtime, or so.

A line of thunderstorms will form around 4 p.m. and push into the Delaware Valley from west to east, with storms igniting at the shore closer to 7 p.m.

A second line may form, again, west to east, around 9 p.m.

The storms have the potential to be severe, with the main threats of heavy rain, damaging wind gusts and some hail. If you hear thunder, get indoors until the storms pass.

Looking ahead, Monday will be hot and humid, with highs reaching the upper 80s, and the potential of a pop-up thunderstorm.

July 4th will be hot, with highs in the upper 80s, but dry and for Tuesday night’s fireworks, temps will drop to the upper 60s to low 70s and remain dry.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain late. Low: 70

SUNDAY: More storms. High: 86, Low: 72

MONDAY: Scattered storms. High: 89, Low: 72

TUESDAY: July 4th. High: 88, Low: 72

WEDNESDAY: Hazy, hot. High: 91, Low: 72

THURSDAY: Another hot one. High: 91, Low: 72

FRIDAY: Hot, a pop-up. High: 88, Low: 71