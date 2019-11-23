Weather Authority: Rain overnight Saturday into Sunday, rain break for the Philadelphia Marathon

Rain is falling Saturday night across the Delaware Valley. The heaviest rain will occur between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday morning, with most areas receiving from ¾ to one inch of rain.

A break in the rain should happen by the time the Philadelphia Marathon begins Sunday morning, between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. The forecast for the Eagles game is expected to be dry.

Freezing rain is forecasted for the Poconos Saturday night, becoming a rain/snow mix Sunday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Carbon and Monroe Counties until Monday at 1 p.m. 1-2 inches of snow is in the forecast for Sunday.

Temperatures will rise to the low 50s by Monday. By Wednesday, the region may see temperatures in the low 60s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low: 41

SUNDAY: AM showers. High: 48 Low: 35

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 53 Low: 34

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 58 Low: 46

WEDNESDAY: AM showers. High: 61 Low: 41