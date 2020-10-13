Weather Authority: Rain to give way to lingering clouds, some sun Tuesday

Despite a wet start Tuesday, the Delaware Valley should be able to dry out later in the day as rain clouds give way to sun.

FOX 29's Sue Serio is calling for highs near 70 Tuesday with a slight drizzle to start the day.

Later in the morning, a cold front moving through the area will push out the rain and clouds, giving the sun a chance to creep through.

Wednesday and Thursday will also bring sunny and mild conditions with highs in the mid-60s.

Come Friday, we'll likely be dealing with some more rain, cooling things off for the weekend.

For the latest forecasts and conditions, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!