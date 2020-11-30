Weather Authority: Storms possible as downpours, gusty winds impact area Monday

Expect a washout to start your week with gusty winds and more than an inch of rain in parts of the Delaware Valley on Monday.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says thunderstorms will not be out of the question as downpours move through the area Monday.

Wind advisories and coastal flood advisories will be in effect for parts of Delaware and New Jersey through parts of the day.

Some areas could see upwards of 2 inches of rain when all is said and done Monday.

Despite the rain and winds, temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 60s. Come Tuesday, those temps will start to plummet back into the 40s.

Tuesday will bring some more sunshine as we kick off the month of December.

