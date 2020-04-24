Weather Authority: Rainy, chilly Friday slated for region

Expect a rainy start to the weekend across the Delaware Valley as scattered rain showers are expected to last throughout the day. Highs are forecasted to barely reach above 50 degrees.

The entire region will be impacted by a large system of precipitation moving up from the south. Expect showers to full envelope our area by 6 a.m. and last until around 5 or 6 p.m.

Showers will be heavy at times and rainfall totals are expected to reach 1-2 inches.

A dry evening will lead to a pleasant Saturday with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-60s. Rain will return on Sunday and highs will plunge back into the 50s.

FRIDAY: Rain, chilly. High: 53

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 64, Low: 45

SUNDAY: Rain returns. High: 57, Low: 48

MONDAY: a.m. rain, breezy. High: 53, Low: 42

