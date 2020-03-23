Expand / Collapse search

Weather Authority: Rainy, chilly Monday to kick off the week

By and FOX 29 staff
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a rainy and chilly Monday to kick off the first full week of spring.

Areas north and west of Philadelphia may see some snowflakes, but they're only expected to stick and accumulate in the mountains.

An inch or more of rain is expected before tapering off this evening.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 47 degrees Monday and rise to nearly 60 degrees on Tuesday.

Precipitation returns to the forecast Wednesday and Friday.

___ 

MONDAY: Chilly, showers. High: 47 Low: 38

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 59 Low: 42

WEDNESDAY: Rain. High: 48 Low: 37

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 60 Low: 45

FRIDAY: AM showers. High: 64 Low: 46

___

