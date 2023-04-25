Weather Authority: Rainy, cool evening makes way for dry, seasonable Thursday

Rain and some light showers are moving through the area Wednesday evening, topping off a mostly cloudy, seasonable day.

Overnight into Thursday morning, temperatures will cool off into the mid to upper 40s, with some light rain in some locales.

Thursday will see morning clouds and some sun in the afternoon, as temps head into the middle 60s.

Rain moves back into the region Friday night, making Saturday morning a wet one, before drying out Saturday night. Rain moves back in again Sunday evening.

Temperatures will remain seasonable, in the low to mid-60s, throughout.

>> Download the FOX 29 Weather Authority App to get updates and alerts in your area.

_____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: A few showers late. Low: 48

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 66, Low: 50

FRIDAY: Evening rain. High: 60, Low: 52

SATURDAY: Soaking start. High: 63, Low: 52

SUNDAY: Evening rain. High: 69, Low: 53

MONDAY: Drying out. High: 61, Low: 46

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 60, Low: 42