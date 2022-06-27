Weather Authority: Rainy, humid Monday will turn into nice, sunny Tuesday

The beautiful summer weekend came to an end on Monday as much of the Delaware Valley experienced scattered showers and muggy temperatures.

The rain is not here to stay, though, as the clouds will break Monday evening, stopping the rain for the rest of the week.

Temperatures will drop from the high 80s to the 70s Monday evening with overnight temperatures getting as low as the 50s and 60s. A drop in humidity will leave Tuesday morning feeling a bit chilly.

The sun will be shining on Tuesday with an average high of 80.

Looking ahead, the heat and humidity will return with a heat wave coming up over the weekend.

____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: Less humid. High: 80, Low: 62

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies. High: 84, Low: 64

THURSDAY: Sunny, hot. High: 90, Low: 68

FRIDAY: Hot, humid. High: 92, Low: 70

SATURDAY: Evening storms. High: 94, Low: 74

SUNDAY: Morning showers. High: 84, Low: 68

MONDAY: Independence Day. High 86, Low: 66