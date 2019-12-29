Weather Authority: Rainy Monday, leading to dry New Year's Eve

Rainy days and Mondays combine into one weather forecast for December 30, as the area is set for rain on and off all day. Be on the lookout for a slow morning rush as rain moves through.

The forecast high is 55.

Be careful driving to the Poconos as there is a Winter Weather Advisory for freezing rain, ending 4 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Clouds remain through Tuesday, though it should begin to dry out Monday evening.

New Jersey and Delaware should expect less rain, overall.

The high for New Year’s Eve should top out around 43 with a low of about 38 by midnight. The skies should be partly cloudy and it should be dry for those fireworks over the Delaware River.

FORECAST: Winter 2019-2020 Outlook for Philadelphia: Chance of above average snowfall

New Year's Day will see lower temperatures, with a high of 43 degrees for the Mummers Parade.

___

MONDAY: Rain. High: 55 Low: 45

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 49 Low: 40

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 43 Low: 33

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 48 Low: 30

___

