Weather Authority: Rainy morning leads to sunny afternoon Saturday

The third weekend in April begins with heavy rains throughout the better part of the morning throughout the region.

In the afternoon, wind gusts will pick up as the rain disperses and leaves behind partly cloudy skies. Breaking through those clouds, the sun will make an appearance before nightfall.

For the shore, it will take longer for the clouds and rain to clear while the Poconos can anticipate some snow mixing in with the rain.

Visibility will be spotty due to fog from the Poconos all the way down to the shore.

Saturday night will bring temperatures in the high 30s with clear skies and light winds in the Philadelphia area.

However, from midnight to 8 a.m. Sunday, temperatures will drop to the mid 30s to the near-freezing mark prompting a freeze warning and a frost watch.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 70, Low: 54

MONDAY: Chance of showers. High: 76, Low: 57

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 57, Low: 46

