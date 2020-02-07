Weather Authority: Rainy morning turns to chilly afternoon with intense wind gusts

Expect a rainy and windy Friday with a mild morning turning into a chilly afternoon and frigid evening to kick off the weekend. The lingering precipitation will react with the varying temperatures and could result in a wintry mix in some spots.

Dense fog will cover the region during the morning hours, with temperatures hovering near the 50s. The fog will lift by mid-morning and temperatures will rise to 58.

By noontime, temperatures will begin to take a downturn and head back into the 40s before plummeting into the 30s by the evening. The constant precipitation and the uneven temperatures could pair to create snow flurries.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the Poconos.

High winds with gusts expected to be over 40 MPH across the region. Areas in South Jersey and Northern Delaware could experience gusts of 50 MPH or higher.

Saturday will provide some relief from the rainy conditions, but temperatures will remain cold. Sunshine is expected to turn to cloudy skies as the day progresses with highs in the low 40s. Conditions will remain mostly the same on Sunday with a morning wintry mix possible.

Friday: Rain, gusting winds. High: 50

Saturday: Clouds to sun, chilly. High: 42, Low: 29

Sunday: Morning wintry mix. High: 47, Low: 30

Monday: Shower chance. High: 53, Low: 38