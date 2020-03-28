Weather Authority: Rainy Saturday with cooler temps

The Philadelphia area is slated for a gloomy Saturday with rainy skies and cooler temperatures.

Periods of rain in the daytime will give way to light rain early in the evening.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 52 degrees. By Sunday, temperatures will rise nearly 10 degrees.

Precipitation is expected to return to the forecast on Wednesday in the form of morning showers.

SATURDAY: Rain. High: 52 Low: 49

SUNDAY: PM thunderstorms. High: 61 Low: 51

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 64 Low: 42

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 57 Low: 42

WEDNESDAY: AM showers. High: 51 Low: 5040

