Weather Authority: Rainy Tuesday with cooler temps

Mild temperatures will stick around as rain moves into the Philadelphia area Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will drop to a high of 50 degrees Tuesday before dropping an additional 10 degrees by Thursday, with a high of 42 degrees.

The rain will taper off Tuesday during the evening rush, but will return Wednesday morning before the cold air returns.

For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

___

Advertisement

TUESDAY: Light rain. High: 51 Low: 44

WEDNESDAY: PM showers. High: 55 Low: 39

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy/wind. High: 42 Low: 36

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 41 Low: 26

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 38 Low: 24

___

WATCH LIVE: Watch live newscasts and replays anytime at https://www.fox29.com/live