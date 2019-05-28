Weather Authority: Rainy Tuesday with severe storms likely
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a stormy Tuesday following a picture perfect holiday weekend.
Temperatures will reach a high of 85 degrees amid showers and thunderstorms.
Storms may stick around all the way through Thursday before drying out for the weekend.
Temperatures will remain in the mid-80s and upper-70s for the remainder of the week.
For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.
DOWNLOAD NOW: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
Advertisement
-----
TUESDAY: Showers, thunderstorms. High: 83 Low: 62
WEDNDESDAY: Sunny skies ahead of storms. High: 85 Low: 71
THURSDAY: Warm, storms. High: 86 Low: 66
FRIDAY: Nice and sunny. High: 77 Low: 66
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 80 Low: 61