Weather Authority: Rainy Tuesday with severe storms likely

The Philadelphia area is slated for a stormy Tuesday following a picture perfect holiday weekend.

Temperatures will reach a high of 85 degrees amid showers and thunderstorms.

Storms may stick around all the way through Thursday before drying out for the weekend.

Temperatures will remain in the mid-80s and upper-70s for the remainder of the week.

For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

DOWNLOAD NOW: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Advertisement

-----

TUESDAY: Showers, thunderstorms. High: 83 Low: 62

WEDNDESDAY: Sunny skies ahead of storms. High: 85 Low: 71

THURSDAY: Warm, storms. High: 86 Low: 66

FRIDAY: Nice and sunny. High: 77 Low: 66

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 80 Low: 61