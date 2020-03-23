Weather Authority: Rainy Wednesday with chilly temps
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a rainy Wednesday with cooler temperatures.
Temperatures will reach a high of around 46 degrees.
Rain moves into the region Wednesday morning and will stay with us on and off through the afternoon. Wind gusts are expected up to 25 mph.
On Thursday, temperatures will rise to nearly 60 degrees.
Precipitation is expected to return to the forecast Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
___
WEDNESDAY: Rain. High: 46 Low: 36
THURSDAY: S unny. High: 59 Low: 45
FRIDAY: AM showers. High: 58 Low: 44
SATURDAY: Rain. High: 51 Low: 48
SUNDAY: Thunderstorms. High: 66 Low: 50
___
WATCH LIVE: Watch live newscasts and replays anytime at https://www.fox29.com/live