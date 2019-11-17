Weather Authority: Raw, windy and chilly Monday morning; better Tuesday

The Delaware Valley is expected to receive some rain Monday. Tempreatures will be on the cool side. Temperatures will improve as the week progresses.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for Carbon and Monroe counties from midnight Sunday through 10 a.m. Monday, with a thin glaze of ice possible.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the low to mid-40s until Tuesday, when temperatures will rise to the low 50s.

MONDAY: Rain. High: 46 Low: 38

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 52 Low: 36

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 52 Low: 38

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 55 Low: 36