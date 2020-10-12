Weather Authority: Remnants of Delta bring rain to area Monday

After soaking parts of the country, remnants of Delta have finally made their way to the Delaware Valley bringing a rainy start to the week.

FOX 29's Sue Serio is calling for a high temperature of just 60 degrees with rainy and windy conditions.

A second system moving toward the area will bring even more rain into Wednesday morning.

After the rain tapers off Tuesday, expect conditions to clear up, with highs nearing 70 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday will also bring sunny and mild conditions with highs in the mid-70s.

Come Friday, we'll likely be dealing with some more rain, cooling things off for the weekend.

