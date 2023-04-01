Weather Authority: Risk of severe weather as rain, wind turns into possible evening storms

Have plans for today? You make want to change them to Sunday, because severe weather may be on the way!

The Delaware Valley is waking up to a dreary Saturday as rain and wind start off our weekend morning.

No taking advantage of that 70-degree weather today as soggy, windy weather persists to become an even heavier downpour by lunch.

We'll get a quick midday break, but winds are expected to pick back up to 50 mph by 4 p.m. as heavy rain makes its way back into the forecast.

Potential severe weather could bring scattered storms and more heavy winds after 6 p.m. and throughout most of Saturday night.

FOX 29's Scott Williams says an isolated tornado can't be ruled out as wind energy heightens the threat in our area.

Hold out for Sunday, because the weekend isn't totally lost! Temperatures may see a drop to the 50s, but the sun is back in full force to end the weekend.

>> Download the FOX 29 Weather Authority App to get updates and alerts in your area.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SATURDAY: A.m. rain, p.m. storms. High: 72, Low: 57

SUNDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: 52, Low: 39

MONDAY: Turning milder. High: 66, Low: 35

TUESDAY: 15 above average. High: 74, Low: 51

WEDNESDAY: Warm, p.m. shower. High: 77, Low: 57

THURSDAY: Cloudy, a shower. High: 68, Low: 64

FRIDAY: Cooler, a shower. High: 58, Low: 43