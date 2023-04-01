Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from SAT 8:00 AM EDT until SUN 2:00 AM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 8:00 AM EDT until SUN 2:00 AM EDT, Schuylkill County
Wind Advisory
until SUN 2:00 AM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County

Weather Authority: Risk of severe weather as rain, wind turns into possible evening storms

Severe Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Weather Authority: Saturday morning forecast

Severe weather may be on the way Saturday afternoon and evening.

PHILADELPHIA - Have plans for today? You make want to change them to Sunday, because severe weather may be on the way!

The Delaware Valley is waking up to a dreary Saturday as rain and wind start off our weekend morning.

No taking advantage of that 70-degree weather today as soggy, windy weather persists to become an even heavier downpour by lunch.

We'll get a quick midday break, but winds are expected to pick back up to 50 mph by 4 p.m. as heavy rain makes its way back into the forecast.

Potential severe weather could bring scattered storms and more heavy winds after 6 p.m. and throughout most of Saturday night.

FOX 29's Scott Williams says an isolated tornado can't be ruled out as wind energy heightens the threat in our area.

Hold out for Sunday, because the weekend isn't totally lost! Temperatures may see a drop to the 50s, but the sun is back in full force to end the weekend.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SATURDAY: A.m. rain, p.m. storms. High: 72, Low: 57

SUNDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: 52, Low: 39

MONDAY: Turning milder. High: 66, Low: 35

TUESDAY: 15 above average. High: 74, Low: 51

WEDNESDAY: Warm, p.m. shower. High: 77, Low: 57

THURSDAY: Cloudy, a shower. High: 68, Low: 64

FRIDAY: Cooler, a shower. High: 58, Low: 43