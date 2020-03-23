Weather Authority: Rain returns Wednesday with cooler temperatures

The Philadelphia area is slated for a rainy Wednesday with cooler temperatures.

Temperatures will take a dip on Wednesday before returning to the low 60s for a short stretch.

Precipitation is expected to return to the forecast Friday and Saturday.

WEDNESDAY: Rain. High: 47 Low: 37

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 60 Low: 45

FRIDAY: AM showers. High: 62 Low: 45

SATURDAY: Rain. High: 51 Low: 49

