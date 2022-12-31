Weather Authority: Saturday showers may dampen some New Year's Eve plans

Plan to get indoors and stay there if you want to be dry to ring in 2023!

The New Year is set to kick off with showers as Saturday morning fogs turn to rain by dinnertime and sticks around through your New Year's Ever parties.

Temperatures are set stay pretty mild through the day and night with highs in the mid 50s and a low of 41 degrees.

Those pesky showers are gone by Sunday morning, just in time for the Mummer's Parade and tailgating the Eagles game. And no fear of a winter weather drop as temperatures reach a high of 57 degrees.

_____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST:

SATURDAY: New Year's Eve. High: 56, Low: 41

SUNDAY: New Year's Day. High: 57, Low: 47

MONDAY: Stays mild. High: 58, Low: 38

TUESDAY: Cloudy, mild. High: 62, Low: 43

WEDNESDAY: Shower chance. High: 65, Low: 57

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 53, Low: 49

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 45 ;Low: 39