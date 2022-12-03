Weather Authority: Saturday Soaker brings windy, wet weather to start off the weekend

Saturday started with rain, and will end the same way tonight!

FOX 29's Drew Anderson says to expect a quick relief from this morning's rain around lunchtime today. However, the rain is back by dinner with some passing showers as temperature drop from a high of 58 to 34 degrees.

Wind will persist throughout the day and into the night making for a wet and windy start to the weekend that won't last long!

Sunday brings the sunshine just in time for the Eagles game! Clear skies will help make those wintry temperatures feel a bit warmer with temperatures hitting a high of 44 and low of 34 degrees.

For the latest forecasts and conditions, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

_____

SATURDAY: Rainy start. High: 58, Low: 34

SUNDAY: Chilly again. High: 44, Low: 34

MONDAY: Clouds increase. High: 48, Low: 28

FRIDAY NIGHT: Some showers. High: 54, Low: 38

FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers increase. High: 56, Low: 48

FRIDAY NIGHT: Some sun. High: 52 Low: 48

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and cool. High: 48, Low: 40