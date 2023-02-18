Weather Authority: Saturday to be sunniest, and coldest, day to kick off holiday weekend

Lots of sunshine will fill the skies for a chilly Saturday ahead of a President's Day warm-up.

The weekend begins with the coldest weather as temperature hit a high of just 46 degrees Saturday afternoon.

Clouds sneak back into our skies tonight, pushing overnight temperatures into the uppers 30s instead of lows in the 20s.

Those clouds will stick around all day Sunday, but so will some warmer weather as temperatures sneak into the mid 50s.

President's Day is another back-and-forth with sun in the morning and clouds in the afternoon with temperatures climbing even higher to 60 degrees.

FOX 29's Drew Anderson is also keeping an eye on next Saturday with some future radars showing some snow to start the day before switching over to rain. FOX 29 will keep you updated, because it's too early to tell right now!

_______

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. High: 46, Low: 29

SUNDAY: Mild again. High: 54, Low: 34

MONDAY: President's Day. High: 60, Low: 46

TUESDAY: Passing shower. High: 50, Low: 40

WEDNESDAY: Afternoon showers. High: 60, Low: 46

THURSDAY: Morning showers. High: 68, Low: 46

FRIDAY: Windy and chilly. High: 54, Low: 48