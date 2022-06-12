Weather Authority: Scattered showers, gusty winds move in for stormy Sunday

Another rainy day to cap this weekend as Sunday sees more scattered storms in parts of the Delaware Valley.

It's more humid on your Sunday, which could help fuel thunderstorms. Heavy rains are expected, with some storms bringing strong wind gusts capable of causing some damage.

Delaware and South Jersey will see most of these storm during the day on Sunday.

However, FOX 29's Drew Anderson says not to cancel your plans outside - just be prepared to get inside!

Scattered storms may pop over your area around lunch and dinner time, but most of the day is expected to be storm-free.

The storms wrap up Sunday night, bringing much drier weather Monday. Though, it's still humid, and the heat really cranks up.

Temperature are set to soar from 78 on Sunday to a high of 88 on Monday.

___

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Storms. More Humid. High: 78.

MONDAY: Partly Sunny. Warm & Humid. High: 88. Low: 70

TUESDAY: Morning Storms. Sunny Afternoon. High: 84. Low: 68

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Humid. High: 88. Low: 66

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Humid. High: 90. Low: 70

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny. Evening Thunderstorms. Humid. High: 92. Low: 72

SATURDAY: Sunny. Less Humid. High: 82. Low: 64