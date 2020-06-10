Weather Authority: Scorching hot Wednesday with temps in the 90s

Expect a humid Wednesday with temperatures forecasted to surpass the 90 degree mark in most areas.

Mild conditions will start off the day. Morning temperatures will sit between the 60s and 70s with a few passing clouds.

The heat will begin to ramp up as the afternoon approaches. By 12 p.m., temperatures in the Philadelphia area will reach the mid-80s and rise to the 90s by 2 p.m.

Conditions will remain humid and muggy throughout the day. At times, temperatures will feel like 95 degrees or warmer. A heat advisory has been issued for several counties across the region from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The oppressive heat and humidity won't stick around for long. FOX 29's Sue Serios is forecasting a cooldown on Thursday with showers and a thunderstorm.

Friday and Saturday are expected to feature sun and clouds with temperatures in the 80s. A chance of some showers late Sunday will wrap up the weekend.

WEDNESDAY: Hot, humid. High: 92

THURSDAY: Showers, thunderstorm. High: 82, Low: 75

FRIDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 85, Low: 64

SATURDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 82, Low: 64

