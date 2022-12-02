Expand / Collapse search

Weather Authority: Seasonable conditions Friday, showers expected Saturday morning

Weather Authority: 5 a.m. Friday forecast

FOX 29's Scott Williams has a look at when rain could impact your weekend plans.

PHILADELPHIA - The Delaware Valley can expect a more seasonable day Friday as a frigid start leads into a slightly milder afternoon.  

Friday will also be less windy with a high of 58 degrees.

Heading into the weekend temperatures will be much milder as we get off to a damp start.

Expect some showers mainly in the morning Saturday as temperatures climb into the mid-50s. Saturday’s forecasted high is 58 degrees. 

Conditions will cool back off Sunday with lows in the 30s and highs in the mid-40s.

