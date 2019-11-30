Weather Authority: Seasonable Saturday ahead of wintry mix Sunday

Sun and clouds will hang around the Philadelphia area Saturday, but conditions will worsen Sunday into Monday as a winter storm moves into the region.

Saturday will begin with temperatures in the mid-30s across most of the Delaware Valley. Wind gusts of 5 MPH will knock the real feel in Philadelphia down into the 20s. The high for Saturday will reach the mid-40s.

Clouds will begin to creep into the region as Saturday progresses in advance of a system that will bring rain and snow to Philadelphia and surrounding counties Sunday into Monday. Look for a wintry mix to bring that will quickly turn to rain for most of the region.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Upper Bucks, Lehigh, Carbon and Monroe starting at 7 a.m. Sunday and expiring at 7 p.m on Monday. A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for western parts of Montgomery County, Chester, Berks and Lancaster beginning at 1 a.m. Sunday and ending a 1 p.m.

Snowfall amounts in the northern Pennsylvania counties could total 3-8 inches. FOX 29's Jeff Robbins forecasts 6-8 inches in the Poconos, 1-2 inches near Trenton and 1.5 inches or less in Philadelphia.

Counties within the Winter Weather Advisory should also expect ice and slick conditions.

The winter precipitation will move out into the Atlantic Ocean by 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, cold. High: 44.

Sunday: Wintry mix, snow. High: 47