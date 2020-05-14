Weather Authority: Seasonable Thursday leads to weekend warmup

Expect a seasonable Thursday with temperatures in the low 70s and plenty of sunshine. The warmup will continue through the weekend when temps are expected to hit the 80s.

Before the area can enjoy the spring-like temperatures, it will be a chilly start to the day. Morning temperatures are expected to remain in the 50s in most areas.

Philadelphia and surrounding counties will begin to notice warmer temps by early afternoon. Sunshine and clear skies will help raise temperatures through the 60s by noontime.

Temperatures will peak at 72 degrees by late afternoon as sun and few passing clouds help create a picture-perfect spring day.

Warm temperatures will continue on Friday and through the weekend, with some rain and storms forecasted. Thermometers will peak at 85 on Friday and remain in the low 80s on Saturday.

