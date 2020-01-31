Weather Authority: Seasonable weekend with spotty showers ahead

The weekend will kick off with a seasonable Friday with thick clouds cover across the region. A chilly morning will give way to highs approaching the 50s in most areas.

Expect morning temps to sit in the 30s with mostly cloud skies. Conditions will warm into the 40s by mid-afternoon with clouds cover becoming heavier as the day continues. Temps will rise into the 40s by 11 a.m. and top out at 47 degrees by 3 p.m.

FOX 29's Sue Serio say to expect some spotty showers on Saturday as a southern pocket of precipitation scrapes past our region. Most of the rain will be seen in the morning hours before the system clears offshore.

Expect a return to seasonable conditions on Sunday with sun and some clouds hovering in the area. A high of 48 is slated across the region with lows dipping into the mid-30s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High: 47

Saturday: A few showers. High: 46, Low: 36

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High: 48, Low: 36

Monday: Spring-like. High: 62, Low: 39