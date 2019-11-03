Weather Authority: Seasonal Monday with plenty of sunshine

High pressure is in control early in the week, followed by a series of cold fronts which will cool temperatures into the 40s.

Clear and mostly sunny skies are expected through Monday. Precipitation is expected to hold off until late next week.

MONDAY: Sunny. High: 58 Low: 44

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 63 Low: 45

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: 52 Low: 38

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 57 Low: 40