Weather Authority: Severe storm watches posted for portions of Delaware and Lehigh vallies

Saturday just feels like storms outside, as the air is much more humid. Add highs near 90 and some sun, and you have the recipe for isolated storms.

Saturday afternoon has seen the development of severe storms. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania and Mercer County in New Jersey until midnight.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for portions of Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties until 7:30 p.m. The main threat of these storms are damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail.

Track the storms as they fire up this afternoon and evening with our interactive radar. You can zoom right down to your street. You can also click on past in the bottom left corner to make it future to get future radar.

More storms will sweep over us overnight across our whole region. These storms mark a cold front. The cold front does little to move our temperatures, but it will shred our humidity.

Plan for a sunny and less humid Sunday with highs near 90.