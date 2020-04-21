Weather Authority: Severe storms, strong winds expected Tuesday afternoon

As the saying goes, the calm before the storm brings chilly temperatures before afternoon storms arrive Tuesday.

Highs will reach 60 degrees before the storm moves into the Philadelphia area.

The line of scattered, severe storms are anticipated between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. with wind gusts up to 60 mph with the possibility of large hail.

Temperatures through the rest of the week will remain in the low to mid 60s.

TUESDAY: p.m. rain likely. High: 61, Low: 41

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, chilly. High: 55, Low: 36

THURSDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: 64, Low: 40

FRIDAY: Rainy. High: 60, Low: 49

