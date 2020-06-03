Weather Authority: Severe thunderstorm warnings expire, more storms possible

The National Weather Service has ended widespread Severe Thunderstorm Warnings after a line of heavy storms rumbled across our areas.

Severe storm watches were issued in the mid-morning hours and were quickly upgraded to warnings. Nearly every county in our region was under the warning.

The storm was brief but brought damaging winds and heavy rain that snapped tree limbs, crushed cars and pulled down electrical wires.

With the threat past, FOX 29's Kathy Orr says temperatures are expected to warm back up which could trigger another round of storms. Stay up to date on the latest weather alerts by downloading the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

Temperatures could reach into the 90s Wednesday with damaging winds reaching more than 60 mph.

Hail is also possible as the severe thunderstorms move in across the area.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, chances of storms. High: 87, Low: 62

THURSDAY: Shower possible (AM), partly sunny. High: 88, Low: 69

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 86, Low: 66

