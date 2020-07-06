Weather Authority: Severe thunderstorm warnings, flash flood watches issued

Monday's heat has brought with it a chance of severe storms, with watches and warnings issued in a number of counties in the area.

Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for the following counties in Pennsylvania and New Jersey until 2:15 p.m.

Bucks County, Pa.

Montgomery County, Pa.

Philadelphia, Pa.

Mercer County, N.J.

Camden County, N.J.

Burlington County, N.J.

Flash flood watches have also been issued in several counties until about 7 p.m. Monday.

FOX 29's Sue Serio had called for high temperatures in the mid-90s with a chance of strong afternoon storms.

The heat continues coming out of a hot weekend, where we saw temperatures in the 90s on both Saturday and Sunday.

Looking ahead at the rest of the week, the heat is here to stay. As of Monday morning, forecasted highs are in the 90s everyday this week until Friday.

