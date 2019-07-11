Weather Authority: Severe thunderstorm warnings issued ahead of afternoon storms

Thursday got off to a warm and sultry start but we could see the return of heavy rain and strong storms in parts of our area later this afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for the following counties:

Some rain was around Thursday morning, but the main focus is on the afternoon.

Between 2 p.m. and midnight, we could see periods of heavy rain leaving an inch or two of rain behind. Flash flood watches are in effect for Philadelphia and most of the surrounding counties.

The afternoon could also bring thunderstorms with a threat of damaging winds and flash flooding.

After midnight, the showers and storms should clear out and make way for a warm and sunny day Friday. Expect highs to approach 90 degrees Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.