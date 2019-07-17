Weather Authority: Severe Thunderstorm Watch; Excessive Heat Warning

The Philadelphia area is slated for a dangerously hot Wednesday, with temperatures reaching a high of 96 degrees.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Wednesday.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from Wednesday through Sunday evening. Heat index values will be up to 110 degrees.

A mix of clouds and sunshine is expected. Thunderstorms are also likely this evening.

RELATED: Philadelphia issues Heat Health Emergency | Everything you need to know about Philly’s free public pools | Code Red information for Philadelphia

Scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast for Thursday.

Advertisement

Temperatures are forecasted to reach over 100 degrees by Saturday.

For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

DOWNLOAD NOW: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

-----

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 96 Low: 76

THURSDAY: Scattered thunderstorms. High: 89 Low: 75

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 97 Low: 80

SATURDAY: Sunny. High: 101 Low: 81

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 98 Low: 78