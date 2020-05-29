Weather Authority: Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for parts of region

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for parts of the area until Friday evening.

The watch is effect for Bucks, Lehigh, Chester and Montgomery counties until 9 p.m. Those storms could bring damaging wind gusts of up to 60 mph, small hail, and heavy rain.

This weekend will start off the way Friday is expected to end as showers are expected Saturday morning. Once the clouds clear, expect plenty of afternoon sun and a high of 82 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny, breezy, and cooler with a high of 72 degrees.

