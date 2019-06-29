Weather Authority: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for several counties

The Philadelphia area's first heat wave of 2019 is should extend to a fourth day Saturday with forecasted highs in the mid-90s.

Saturday is expected to be a little more humid than the last several days and will also be bringing a chance of severe weather later in the day.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the following counties until 7 p.m.

Pennsylvania

Berks

Bucks

Chester

Advertisement

Delaware

Montgomery

Philadelphia

New Jersey

Burlington

Camden

Cumberland

Gloucester

Hunterdon

Mercer

Salem

Delaware

New Castle

NWS says residents in these counties should brace for the possibility of damaging thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain and gusting winds.

Expect some relief from the heat and humidity Sunday with highs in the mid-80s. Sunday could also bring some scattered showers and storms to parts of our area.

Taking a look at the seven-day forecast, summer appears to finally be in full swing. Following Sunday's brief cool-down, temperatures will be heading back toward the mid-low 90s through Friday.

Download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app for the latest forecasts.