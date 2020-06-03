Weather Authority: Severe thunderstorms as heat, humidity build Wednesday

Exiting thunderstorms will give way to more severe thunderstorms in the forecast Wednesday afternoon.

Morning rain that began overnight will resolve temporarily in the morning but as the heat and humidity builds as the day progresses, the Philadelphia region is expected to have severe thunderstorms.

There will likely be several thunderstorms between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. with the possibility of some storms moving in even earlier.

Temperatures could reach into the 90s Wednesday with damaging winds reaching more than 60 mph.

Hail is also possible as the severe thunderstorms move in across the area.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, chances of storms. High: 87, Low: 62

THURSDAY: Shower possible (AM), partly sunny. High: 88, Low: 69

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 86, Low: 66

