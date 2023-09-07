Weather Authority: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued as storms bring hail, heavy rain

Friday is hot and humid, but marks the end of the late summer heatwave, bringing the hottest day of the year, as thunderstorms make their way into the region.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the entire region, with the exception of Cape May County, until 11 p.m.

Severe thunderstorms are brewing throughout the area, and warnings were issued for storms in Bucks County, Burlington, Cumberland, Mercer, Ocean and Salem counties, as well as portions of Kent and New Castle counties, Delaware. In addition, a Flash Flood warning has been issued for portions of Burlington County, based on excessive rainfall. Also, some areas are seeing hail.

A stalled frontal system will keep things unsettled for the next several days, with storms forecasted throughout the weekend and into next week. However, it brings much needed relief to the blistering temperatures and humidity the area has seen throughout the last week.